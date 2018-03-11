JUST IN

Kotak Floater Short Term (Div-M)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1921.33
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1006.37 0.37
(0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 10806.06
18275.38

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.98 6.23 6.49 6.65 7.45
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.4
Nifty -1.25 -1.22 3.96 15.69 17.94

Competitors of Kotak Floater Short Term (Div-M) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1921.33 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 03 Jul 03
Fund Manager Deepak Agrawal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 5.55 (Rs) 13-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 17.85
Certificate of Deposits 2.04
Commercial Paper 72.45
Corporate Debts 2.31
Net CA & Others 0.31
Reverse Repo 0.26
T Bills 4.78
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com