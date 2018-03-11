JUST IN

Reliance ETF Liquid BeES

Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - Debt
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1230.33
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1000.00 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1397.19
1688.33

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0 - - 0.04 3.53
Sensex -0.22 -1.83 4.71 16.33 16.39
Nifty -1.24 -1.21 3.96 15.7 17.95

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options ETFs
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1230.33 (30 Nov 16)
Inception Date 03 Jul 03
Fund Manager Siddharth Deb

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 2500000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.15 (Rs) 04-11-2016
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.04
CBLO 98.85
Fixed Deposits 1.18
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.07
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com