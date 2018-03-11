Reliance ETF Liquid BeES
|Fund Class
|:
|Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - Debt
|Fund House
|:
|Reliance Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|1230.33
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|1000.00
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|1397.19
|
|1688.33
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|ETFs
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|1230.33 (30 Nov 16)
|Inception Date
|03 Jul 03
|Fund Manager
|Siddharth Deb
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|2500000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.15 (Rs) 04-11-2016
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,
Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055
Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662
Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com
Website: www.reliancemutual.com