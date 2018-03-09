JUST IN

Tata Balanced Fund - Regular (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 295.73
NAV 09 Mar 2018 200.92 -0.40
(-0.20%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 5522.42
5522.42
52-WEEk 5522.42
6479.05

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 7.94 5.14
Sensex -0.39 -2 4.53 16.13 16.19
Nifty -1.32 -1.28 3.88 15.61 17.86

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 295.73 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 30 Aug 95
Fund Manager Pradeep Gokhale

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.25 (Rs) 09-09-2003
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Commercial Paper 0.89
Equity 73.08
Govt. Securities 13.41
NCD 7.58
Reverse Repo 4.99
ZCB 0.04
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.75
Auto Ancillaries 1.88
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.01
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.80
Banks - Private Sector 16.29
Banks - Public Sector 1.77
Bearings 0.69
Breweries & Distilleries 1.19
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 6.82
Reliance Inds. 3.97
ICICI Bank 3.52
Larsen & Toubro 3.15
ITC 2.90
Yes Bank 2.45
Kotak Mah. Bank 2.04
Tata Motors 2.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com