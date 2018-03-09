JUST IN

L&T Monthly Income Plan (Div-Q)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 112.05
NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.45 -0.01
(-0.09%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 55.05
65.98

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 5.9 5.28
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.37 16.43
Nifty -1.24 -1.21 3.97 15.7 17.95

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 112.05 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 27 Jul 98
Fund Manager Jalpan Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.20 (Rs) 22-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.01
Certificate of Deposits 8.58
Corporate Debts 58.32
Equity 19.99
Govt. Securities 8.92
Net CA & Others 3.16
Preference Shares 0.02
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 0.34
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.44
Auto Ancillaries 0.43
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.30
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.55
Banks - Private Sector 2.07
Banks - Public Sector 0.88
Breweries & Distilleries 0.29
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 0.72
Maruti Suzuki 0.55
H D F C 0.55
The Ramco Cement 0.52
ITC 0.51
Vedanta 0.48
Engineers India 0.48
IndusInd Bank 0.48
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com