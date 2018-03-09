L&T Monthly Income Plan (Div-Q)
|Fund Class
|:
|Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|Fund House
|:
|L&T Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|112.05
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|11.45
|-0.01
(-0.09%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|55.05
|
|65.98
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Monthly Income Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|112.05 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|27 Jul 98
|Fund Manager
|Jalpan Shah
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.20 (Rs) 22-12-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
L&T Investment Management Ltd,
6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098
Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070
Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in
Website: www.lntmf.com