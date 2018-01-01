Performance Chart

Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Monthly Income Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|112.05 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|27 Jul 98
|Fund Manager
|Jalpan Shah
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
L&T Investment Management Ltd,
6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098
Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070
Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in
Website: www.lntmf.com