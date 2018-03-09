JUST IN

Tata Long Term Debt Fund - (AO)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 29.55
NAV 09 Mar 2018 51.89 -0.02
(-0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 124.23
124.23
52-WEEk 124.23
198.98

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 20.14 - - 4.23 6.48
Sensex -0.39 -2 4.53 16.13 16.19
Nifty -1.3 -1.27 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 29.55 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 19 Mar 97
Fund Manager Akhil Mittal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 48.29
Govt. Securities 26.26
NCD 29.00
Reverse Repo 3.02
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 106.57
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com