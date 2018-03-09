Tata Dynamic Bond Fund - Regular (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Tata Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|17.16
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|26.16
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|856.88
|
|856.88
|52-WEEk
|856.88
|
|1175.07
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|17.16 (31 Mar 11)
|Inception Date
|01 Sep 03
|Fund Manager
|Akhil Mittal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.50.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Tata Asset Management Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.
Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.
Email: kiran@tataamc.com
Website: www.tatamutualfund.com