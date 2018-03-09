JUST IN

Tata Regular Saving Equity Fund - (App)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 41.46
NAV 09 Mar 2018 30.86 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 230.63
230.63
52-WEEk 148.54
233.78

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.25 4.24 4.48
Sensex -0.16 -1.78 4.77 16.39 16.46
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 41.46 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 26 Apr 97
Fund Manager Murthy Nagarajan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.00 (Rs) 27-08-2003
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 10.36
Equity 67.03
Fixed Deposits 1.95
NCD 15.76
Reverse Repo 5.44
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.53
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.47
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.69
Banks - Private Sector 5.60
Breweries & Distilleries 0.54
Cables - Power 0.47
Cement - North India 3.55
Cigarettes 0.63
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 7.15
TV18 Broadcast 4.89
JSW Steel 4.26
Tata Global 4.09
Century Textiles 3.55
Federal Bank 3.48
Granules India 3.41
Sun TV Network 3.19
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com