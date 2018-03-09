JUST IN

Tata Ethical Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Shariah
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 138.62
NAV 09 Mar 2018 156.86 -0.20
(-0.13%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 491.60
491.60
52-WEEk 451.71
505.08

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 5.37 19.24 5.37
Sensex -0.39 -1.99 4.53 16.13 16.2
Nifty -1.32 -1.28 3.88 15.61 17.86

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 138.62 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 09 Apr 96
Fund Manager Pradeep Gokhale

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 31-03-2000
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 94.20
Net CA & Others 5.78
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 3.29
Auto Ancillaries 5.31
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.29
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 7.82
Bearings 3.63
Cables - Power 2.35
Castings & Forgings 1.45
Cement - North India 6.81
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Maruti Suzuki 7.82
Hind. Unilever 6.48
Britannia Inds. 4.16
UltraTech Cem. 3.46
WABCO India 3.27
Tech Mahindra 2.80
Carborundum Uni. 2.77
UPL 2.52
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com