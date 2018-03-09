JUST IN

Tata Dynamic Bond Fund - Regular (D)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 17.16
NAV 09 Mar 2018 15.09 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 856.88
856.88
52-WEEk 856.88
1175.07

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 10.76 - - 4.08 6.65
Sensex -0.21 -1.83 4.71 16.33 16.4
Nifty -1.24 -1.21 3.96 15.7 17.95

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 17.16 (31 Mar 11)
Inception Date 01 Sep 03
Fund Manager Akhil Mittal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.40 (Rs) 09-03-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 12.37
Certificate of Deposits 13.57
Commercial Paper 8.13
Govt. Securities 15.64
NCD 23.69
Reverse Repo 28.10
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 101.50
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com