Canara Robeco Equity Diversified (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|392.96
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|34.85
|-0.02
(-0.06%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|826.78
|
|826.78
|52-WEEk
|760.38
|
|848.90
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|392.96 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|28 Aug 03
|Fund Manager
|Ravi Gopalakrishna
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|3.00 (Rs) 23-10-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
