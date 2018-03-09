JUST IN

Tata Large Cap Fund - Regular (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 669.98
NAV 09 Mar 2018 201.34 -0.20
(-0.10%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 789.71
789.71
52-WEEk 784.63
852.92

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 12.6 5.85
Sensex -0.36 -1.97 4.56 16.16 16.22
Nifty -1.35 -1.31 3.85 15.58 17.83

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 669.98 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 07 May 98
Fund Manager Gopal Agrawal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.00 (Rs) 19-07-2000
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 99.57
Preference Shares 0.12
Reverse Repo 0.60
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.81
Auto Ancillaries 2.30
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.74
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.88
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.96
Banks - Private Sector 23.72
Banks - Public Sector 3.22
Cement - North India 2.47
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 11.00
ICICI Bank 6.35
Reliance Inds. 5.45
ITC 4.78
Infosys 4.31
HCL Technologies 3.89
Maruti Suzuki 3.88
St Bk of India 3.22
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com