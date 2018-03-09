JUST IN

UTI-Gilt Advantage Fund - LT - PF Plan (G)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 146.72
NAV 09 Mar 2018 27.77 -0.01
(-0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 482.33
751.30

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 19.58 - - 3 7.12
Sensex -0.22 -1.83 4.71 16.33 16.4
Nifty -1.25 -1.22 3.96 15.69 17.94

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 146.72 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 26 Sep 03
Fund Manager Amandeep Chopra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Govt. Securities 84.09
Net CA & Others 15.91
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com