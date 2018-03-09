JUST IN

Tata Young Citizens Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 180.53
NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.86 -0.06
(-0.23%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 220.55
220.55
52-WEEk 215.33
230.13

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 11.73 6.59
Sensex -0.38 -1.99 4.54 16.14 16.2
Nifty -1.33 -1.3 3.87 15.59 17.84

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 180.53 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 30 Aug 95
Fund Manager Sonam Udasi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 09-11-2011
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 50.54
Govt. Securities 22.06
NCD 21.21
Net CA & Others 1.30
Reverse Repo 4.90
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.90
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.49
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.08
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.08
Automobiles - Tractors 1.90
Banks - Private Sector 7.07
Cables - Power 2.78
Cigarettes 1.92
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Yes Bank 4.64
Maruti Suzuki 3.08
Finolex Cables 2.78
Raymond 2.38
Container Corpn. 2.37
Bajaj Auto 2.08
Future Consumer 2.03
ITC 1.92
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com