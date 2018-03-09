Tata Young Citizens Fund
|Fund Class
|:
|Hybrid - Debt Oriented
|Fund House
|:
|Tata Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|180.53
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|25.86
|-0.06
(-0.23%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|220.55
|
|220.55
|52-WEEk
|215.33
|
|230.13
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Balanced
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|180.53 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|30 Aug 95
|Fund Manager
|Sonam Udasi
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|500.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.00 (Rs) 09-11-2011
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Tata Asset Management Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.
Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.
Email: kiran@tataamc.com
Website: www.tatamutualfund.com