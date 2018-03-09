JUST IN

DHFL Pramerica UST Fund - Reg (G)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2172.05
NAV 09 Mar 2018 26.22 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2273.11
3571.50

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 10.01 5.12 3.89 4.56 5.78
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.37 16.43
Nifty -1.24 -1.21 3.97 15.7 17.95

Competitors of DHFL Pramerica UST Fund - Reg (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G) 19275.43 13.57 6.81 5.74 5.80 7.37
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G) 12430.22 13.34 7.67 6.69 6.90 8.07
HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G) 11917.24 15.08 5.50 4.91 5.51 7.05
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2172.05 (29 Feb 16)
Inception Date 16 Oct 03
Fund Manager Kumaresh Ramakrishnan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 25000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.00
Certificate of Deposits 21.38
Commercial Paper 30.29
Corporate Debts 26.71
Govt. Securities 2.12
Net CA & Others 8.33
PTC 0.61
ZCB 10.56
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,

Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.

Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100

Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com

Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com