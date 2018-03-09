DHFL Pramerica UST Fund - Reg (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Fund House
|:
|DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|2172.05
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|26.22
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|2273.11
|
|3571.50
Trailing Returns
Competitors of DHFL Pramerica UST Fund - Reg (G) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G)
|21564.11
|13.38
|6.94
|5.42
|5.60
|6.95
|Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G)
|19275.43
|13.57
|6.81
|5.74
|5.80
|7.37
|Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G)
|15075.43
|13.80
|7.09
|5.81
|5.90
|6.98
|Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G)
|12430.22
|13.34
|7.67
|6.69
|6.90
|8.07
|HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G)
|11917.24
|15.08
|5.50
|4.91
|5.51
|7.05
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|2172.05 (29 Feb 16)
|Inception Date
|16 Oct 03
|Fund Manager
|Kumaresh Ramakrishnan
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|25000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,
Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.
Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100
Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com
Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com