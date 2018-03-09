JUST IN

Kotak Monthly Income Plan (G)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 174.08
NAV 09 Mar 2018 29.27 -0.02
(-0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 241.42
393.44

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 6.9 7.85
Sensex -0.16 -1.77 4.78 16.4 16.47
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 174.08 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 20 Oct 03
Fund Manager Devender Singhal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 10.44
Corporate Debts 32.57
Derivatives - Stock Call Option 0.00
Equity 19.31
Fixed Deposits 0.21
Govt. Securities 22.94
Net CA & Others 12.64
Preference Shares 1.34
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.44
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.57
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.60
Automobiles - Tractors 0.31
Banks - Private Sector 1.64
Banks - Public Sector 1.01
Bearings 0.43
Cement - North India 0.17
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
ITC 2.08
Tata Motors 1.44
Sun TV Network 1.07
ICICI Bank 0.99
Bata India 0.92
Colgate-Palm. 0.89
St Bk of India 0.81
GlaxoSmith C H L 0.67
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com