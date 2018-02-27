ICICI Pru MIP - AEP Monthly - Cumulative
|Fund Class
|:
|Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|Fund House
|:
|ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|684.46
|NAV 27 Feb 2018
|47.15
|-0.03
(-0.06%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|333.49
|
|360.36
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Monthly Income Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|684.46 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|24 Oct 03
|Fund Manager
|Manish Banthia
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|25000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,
3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165
Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website: www.icicipruamc.com