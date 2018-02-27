JUST IN

ICICI Pru MIP - AEP Quarterly - Cumulative

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 684.46
NAV 27 Feb 2018 47.15 -0.03
(-0.06%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 333.49
360.36

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.79 6.43 7.13
Sensex -0.18 -1.79 4.75 16.38 16.44
Nifty -1.19 -1.15 4.02 15.76 18.01

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 684.46 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 24 Oct 03
Fund Manager Manish Banthia

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 25000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 10.33
Equity 14.92
Govt. Securities 27.01
NCD 46.58
Net CA & Others 1.18
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 2.37
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.68
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.84
Banks - Private Sector 3.51
Banks - Public Sector 1.03
Cement - North India 0.16
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 0.76
Engineering - Turnkey Services 0.45
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 2.79
Motherson Sumi 2.37
Maruti Suzuki 1.84
PVR 1.21
St Bk of India 1.03
Britannia Inds. 1.02
L & T Infotech 0.76
IndusInd Bank 0.72
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com