ICICI Pru Advisor - Long Term Savings Plan (G)

Fund Class : Fund of Funds - Equity
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 7.60
NAV 09 Mar 2018 60.58 -0.08
(-0.13%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 6.88
8.22

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.3 10.26 7.87
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.37 16.43
Nifty -1.2 -1.16 4.01 15.75 18

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Fund of Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 7.60 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 10 Nov 03
Fund Manager Mrinal Singh

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.55
Indian Mutual Funds 99.29
Net CA & Others 0.16
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com