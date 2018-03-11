JUST IN

SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Inst (G)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2047.48
NAV 11 Mar 2018 2728.46 0.49
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 19042.00
27284.78

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.19 6.15 6.4 6.58 7.35
Sensex -0.16 -1.77 4.77 16.4 16.47
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Competitors of SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Inst (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2047.48 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 17 Nov 03
Fund Manager Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 50000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.05
Certificate of Deposits 8.10
Commercial Paper 85.40
Fixed Deposits 9.75
T Bills 7.12
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Banks 17.21
Cement 1.30
Chemicals 1.04
Construction Project 0.52
Consumer Non Durables 2.09
Ferrous Metals 5.98
Fertilisers 1.04
Finance 49.68
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com