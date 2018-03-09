JUST IN

Templeton India Growth Fund - (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 856.93
NAV 09 Mar 2018 69.24 -0.28
(-0.40%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 539.59
638.33

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.66 16.96 11.08
Sensex -0.38 -1.99 4.54 16.14 16.21
Nifty -1.35 -1.32 3.85 15.58 17.82

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 856.93 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 19 Aug 96
Fund Manager Vikas Chiranwal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 6.50 (Rs) 11-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 98.01
Net CA & Others 1.99
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.54
Banks - Private Sector 22.16
Cement - North India 4.39
Cement - South India 2.41
Chemicals 7.45
Computers - Hardware 1.75
Computers - Software - Large 3.16
Construction 2.56
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Bajaj Holdings 9.91
HDFC Bank 8.62
Tata Chemicals 7.45
Reliance Inds. 6.38
ICICI Bank 5.76
Yes Bank 4.49
J K Cements 4.39
Apollo Tyres 4.08
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com