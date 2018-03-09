JUST IN

SBI Regular Savings Fund (G)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 139.25
NAV 09 Mar 2018 29.93 0.01
(0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 451.76
1563.02

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0.37 0.25 1.38 7.06 8.45
Sensex -0.15 -1.76 4.78 16.41 16.47
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 139.25 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 01 Oct 03
Fund Manager Dinesh Ahuja

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.50.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.03
CBLO 16.89
Corporate Debts 68.70
Govt. Securities 10.47
Net CA & Others 4.03
PTC 0.51
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Banks 3.45
Cement 0.32
Commercial Services 4.63
Construction 3.30
Finance 22.64
Hotels Resorts And Other Recreational Activities 0.26
Industrial Capital Goods 1.03
NA 31.42
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com