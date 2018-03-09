JUST IN

HDFC Monthly Income Plan - LTP (G)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 10282.87
NAV 09 Mar 2018 42.68 -0.09
(-0.21%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 3744.83
3879.11

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 5.64 7.08
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.41
Nifty -1.21 -1.18 3.99 15.73 17.98

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 10282.87 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 17 Nov 03
Fund Manager Shobhit Mehrotra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 5.63
Equity 25.71
Govt. Securities 33.39
NCD 31.61
Net CA & Others 1.63
Preference Shares 0.04
ZCB 1.99
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 0.20
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.19
Banks - Private Sector 3.29
Banks - Public Sector 4.65
Chemicals 0.61
Computers - Software - Large 2.10
Construction 3.44
Electric Equipment 1.31
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
ICICI Bank 2.05
St Bk of India 1.78
Larsen & Toubro 1.77
Infosys 1.60
PNC Infratech 1.12
NTPC 1.02
MEP Infrast. 0.99
Balkrishna Inds 0.96
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.

Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200

Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com

Website: www.hdfcfund.com