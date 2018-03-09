JUST IN

Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 966.78
NAV 09 Mar 2018 60.85 0.01
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2229.71
3056.52

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 18.41 4.1 5.11 7.99 9.18
Sensex -0.37 -1.98 4.55 16.16 16.22
Nifty -1.34 -1.31 3.86 15.58 17.83

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 966.78 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 02 Mar 97
Fund Manager Umesh Sharma

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Commercial Paper 2.45
Corporate Debts 93.66
Net CA & Others 3.96
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.07
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com