Kotak Gilt Invest - PF & Trust Plan (G)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 91.69
NAV 09 Mar 2018 58.26 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 498.19
775.80

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 33.07 - - 2.68 6.11
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.36 16.43
Nifty -1.2 -1.16 4.01 15.75 18

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 91.69 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 11 Nov 03
Fund Manager Abhishek Bisen

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load %
EXIT Load .

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 31.78
Govt. Securities 43.30
Net CA & Others 10.65
T Bills 14.27
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com