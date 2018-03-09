UTI-MIS Advantage Plan (Div-M)
|Fund Class
|:
|Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|Fund House
|:
|UTI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|1187.63
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|15.37
|0.01
(0.07%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|915.38
|
|1200.44
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Monthly Income Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|1187.63 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|01 Dec 03
|Fund Manager
|Amandeep Chopra
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|25000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.08 (Rs) 28-02-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,
UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578
Email: service@uti.co.in
Website: www.utimf.com