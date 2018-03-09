JUST IN

UTI-MIS Advantage Plan - Flexi (D)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1187.63
NAV 09 Mar 2018 35.86 0.03
(0.08%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 915.38
1200.44

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.85 8.56 7.8
Sensex -0.2 -1.81 4.73 16.35 16.41
Nifty -1.2 -1.17 4 15.74 17.99

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1187.63 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 01 Dec 03
Fund Manager Amandeep Chopra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.80 (Rs) 22-03-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 24.71
Fixed Deposits 0.01
Govt. Securities 22.98
NCD 43.28
Net CA & Others 8.34
PSU & PFI Bonds 0.66
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.35
Auto Ancillaries 1.31
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.31
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.70
Banks - Private Sector 5.40
Bearings 0.31
Cement - North India 0.55
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 0.24
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Bajaj Fin. 1.66
IndusInd Bank 1.56
Yes Bank 1.36
HDFC Bank 1.28
Infosys 0.95
Kotak Mah. Bank 0.91
H D F C 0.77
Motherson Sumi 0.70
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com