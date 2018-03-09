JUST IN

Principal Debt Savings Fund - Retail (G)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 148.38
NAV 09 Mar 2018 29.06 -0.01
(-0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 21.18
21.18
52-WEEk 18.81
22.71

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0.37 0.05 - 2.54 6.1
Sensex -0.2 -1.81 4.73 16.36 16.42
Nifty -1.19 -1.16 4.01 15.75 18

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 148.38 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 30 Dec 03
Fund Manager Gurvinder Singh Wasa

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 4.97
Govt. Securities 40.98
NCD 50.45
Net CA & Others 2.75
T Bills 0.85
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Principal PNB Asset Management Company,

Exchange Plaza 'B' Wing 2nd Floor
NSE Building Bandra Kurla -
Complex Bandra (East)Mumbai 400051.

Phone: 022 - 6772 0555 | Fax: 022 - 22044990

Email: customer@principalindia.com

Website: www.principalindia.com