Principal Debt Savings Fund - Retail (Div-M)
|Fund Class
|:
|Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
|Fund House
|:
|Principal PNB Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|148.38
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.09
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|21.18
|
|21.18
|52-WEEk
|18.81
|
|22.71
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Monthly Income Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|148.38 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|30 Dec 03
|Fund Manager
|Gurvinder Singh Wasa
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.02 (Rs) 18-09-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Principal PNB Asset Management Company,
Exchange Plaza 'B' Wing 2nd Floor
NSE Building Bandra Kurla -
Complex Bandra (East)Mumbai 400051.
Phone: 022 - 6772 0555 | Fax: 022 - 22044990
Email: customer@principalindia.com
Website: www.principalindia.com