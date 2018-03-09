Kotak Monthly Income Plan (Div-Q)
|Fund Class
|:
|Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|Fund House
|:
|Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|174.08
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.91
|-0.01
(-0.07%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|241.42
|
|393.44
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Monthly Income Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|174.08 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|20 Oct 03
|Fund Manager
|Devender Singhal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.30 (Rs) 21-12-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,
27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.
Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455
Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website: www.kotakmutual.com