SBI Magnum Gilt Fund - LTP - PF (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
|Fund House
|:
|SBI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|185.77
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.07
|-0.01
(-0.04%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|2174.82
|
|3154.57
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Gilt Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|185.77 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|28 Nov 03
|Fund Manager
|Dinesh Ahuja
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|25000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
SBI Funds Management Ltd,
9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.
Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663
Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com
Website: www.sbimf.com