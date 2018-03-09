JUST IN

SBI Magnum Gilt Fund - LTP - PF 1 yr (D)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 185.77
NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.87 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2174.82
3154.57

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 23.7 - - 3.48 7.37
Sensex -0.19 -1.8 4.74 16.37 16.43
Nifty -1.25 -1.21 3.96 15.69 17.94

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 185.77 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 28 Nov 03
Fund Manager Dinesh Ahuja

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 25000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.20 (Rs) 29-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.00
CBLO 26.07
Govt. Securities 66.03
Net CA & Others 7.90
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com