Franklin India Life Stage Fund of Funds -30 (D)
|Fund of Funds - Equity
|Fund House
|Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|7.91
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.00
|-0.04
(-0.17%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|7.15
|7.54
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Fund of Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|7.91 (31 Mar 11)
|Inception Date
|17 Nov 03
|Fund Manager
|Paul Parampreet
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|2.10 (Rs) 23-10-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.75.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,
Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013
Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27
Email: service@templeton.com
Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com