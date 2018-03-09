LIC MF G-Sec Fund - PF Plan (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
|Fund House
|:
|LIC Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|104.44
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.43
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|80.52
|
|115.90
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Gilt Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|104.44 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|29 Dec 03
|Fund Manager
|Marzban Irani
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.30 (Rs) 20-06-2013
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
LIC Mutual Fund Asset Mgmt Ltd,
4th Floor Industrial Assurance
Buildg Opp.Churchgate Station
Mumbai 400 020.
Phone: 022-66016000 | Fax: 022-22843660
Email: corp.office@licnomuramf.com
Website: www.licmf.com