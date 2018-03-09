Sector Name Amount Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.25 Auto Ancillaries 1.07 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.54 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.58 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.74 Automobiles - Tractors 0.68 Banks - Private Sector 14.82 Banks - Public Sector 3.87 › More