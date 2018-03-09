DHFL Pramerica Balanced Advantage Fund (G)
|Fund Class
|Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|Fund House
|DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|203.08
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|65.70
|-0.08
(-0.12%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|156.82
|230.63
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Balanced
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|203.08 (29 Feb 16)
|Inception Date
|15 Jan 04
|Fund Manager
|Alok Agarwal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|1.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,
Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.
Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100
Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com
Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com