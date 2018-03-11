JUST IN

Sundaram Money Fund - Retail (Div-M)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1138.75
NAV 11 Mar 2018 10.57 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 5982.94
9623.64

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 6.89 6.11 6.45 6.64 7.39
Sensex -0.16 -1.78 4.77 16.39 16.46
Nifty -1.23 -1.2 3.97 15.71 17.96

Competitors of Sundaram Money Fund - Retail (Div-M) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1138.75 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 02 Mar 00
Fund Manager Dwijendra Srivastava

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.05 (Rs) 23-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.76
Certificate of Deposits 14.60
Commercial Paper 77.99
Corporate Debts 5.62
Net CA & Others 0.44
T Bills 0.57
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.98
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd,

Sundaram Towers 2nd Floor
46 White Road Royapettah
Chennai 600 014

Phone: 044-2858 3362 / 3367 | Fax: 044-2858 3156

Email: rahulm@sundarammutual.com

Website: www.sundarammutual.com