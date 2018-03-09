JUST IN

ICICI Pru MIP 25 (G)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 828.29
NAV 09 Mar 2018 38.97 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1281.81
1459.80

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.35 9.35 8.54
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.41
Nifty -1.24 -1.21 3.97 15.7 17.95

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 828.29 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 16 Feb 04
Fund Manager Manish Banthia

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 5.11
Equity 24.47
Govt. Securities 35.05
NCD 33.54
Net CA & Others 1.16
Warrants 0.67
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 1.85
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.82
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.96
Banks - Private Sector 2.86
Banks - Public Sector 1.45
Cement - North India 1.15
Cigarettes 0.68
Computers - Software - Large 1.06
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Maruti Suzuki 1.96
Motherson Sumi 1.85
HDFC Bank 1.43
Britannia Inds. 1.36
KNR Construct. 1.33
TVS Motor Co. 1.30
St Bk of India 1.12
PVR 1.04
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com