DHFL Pramerica Equity Income Fund (Div-M)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 36.39
NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.47 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 28.45
32.64

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.5 6.13 6.94
Sensex -0.21 -1.83 4.71 16.33 16.4
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 36.39 (29 Feb 16)
Inception Date 15 Jan 04
Fund Manager Alok Agarwal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 25000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.08 (Rs) 23-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Corporate Debts 11.91
Equity 65.69
Fixed Deposits 4.71
Net CA & Others 40.09
ZCB 4.08
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.43
Auto Ancillaries 0.52
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.44
Banks - Private Sector 10.96
Banks - Public Sector 2.45
Cables - Power 0.12
Cement - North India 9.49
Chemicals 2.04
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Century Textiles 9.49
JSW Steel 8.95
HDFC Bank 5.62
Sun Pharma.Inds. 5.49
Sun TV Network 3.13
ICICI Bank 2.61
St Bk of India 2.45
Aarti Inds. 2.04
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,

Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.

Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100

Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com

Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com