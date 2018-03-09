JUST IN

LIC MF Monthly Income Plan - (Div-Q)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 129.83
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.69 -0.01
(-0.09%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 112.21
117.15

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.12 5.04 5.79
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.4
Nifty -1.23 -1.2 3.98 15.71 17.96

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 129.83 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 11 Feb 04
Fund Manager Marzban Irani

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.15 (Rs) 22-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 13.68
Corporate Debts 51.71
Equity 18.58
Govt. Securities 4.66
Net CA & Others 2.60
T Bills 8.77
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.47
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.53
Banks - Private Sector 0.67
Banks - Public Sector 1.61
Cement - North India 0.25
Computers - Software - Large 0.81
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 3.32
Construction 1.04
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
KPIT Tech. 2.16
Idea Cellular 1.26
Persistent Sys 1.16
Ahluwalia Contr. 1.04
Bharti Airtel 0.99
Sun Pharma.Inds. 0.99
Tata Motors 0.96
Tata Steel 0.91
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Mgmt Ltd,

4th Floor Industrial Assurance
Buildg Opp.Churchgate Station
Mumbai 400 020.

Phone: 022-66016000 | Fax: 022-22843660

Email: corp.office@licnomuramf.com

Website: www.licmf.com