JUST IN

Principal Global Opportunities Fund (G)

Fund Class : Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 51.42
NAV 09 Mar 2018 30.57 0.14
(0.46%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 17.72
17.72
52-WEEk 15.61
17.72

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - 6.66 11.28 31.26 11.15
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.41
Nifty -1.2 -1.16 4.01 15.75 18

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Global Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 51.42 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 23 Feb 04
Fund Manager Rajat Jain

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.08
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund) 98.86
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 101.94
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Principal PNB Asset Management Company,

Exchange Plaza 'B' Wing 2nd Floor
NSE Building Bandra Kurla -
Complex Bandra (East)Mumbai 400051.

Phone: 022 - 6772 0555 | Fax: 022 - 22044990

Email: customer@principalindia.com

Website: www.principalindia.com