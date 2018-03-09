JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Monthly Income (Div-M)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 692.70
NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.73 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 258.30
258.30
52-WEEk 258.30
273.44

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0.18 - 1.87 8.65 7.44
Category 0.08 0.64 4.2 8.29 9.85
Sensex -0.4 -2.01 4.52 16.12 16.18
Nifty -1.3 -1.26 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 692.70 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 25 Jun 99
Fund Manager Sunaina da Cunha

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.08 (Rs) 31-01-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 17.02
Commercial Paper 9.49
Corporate Debts 21.20
Equity 0.98
Net CA & Others 1.13
Reverse Repo 29.46
ZCB 20.72
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Construction 0.98
NA 99.02
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
IRB InvIT Fund 0.98
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com