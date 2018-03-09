JUST IN

HSBC Monthly Income Plan (Div-M)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 766.57
NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.63 -0.01
(-0.08%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 269.32
320.65

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 4.59 5.46
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.71 16.34 16.4
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 766.57 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 22 Jan 04
Fund Manager Aditya Khemani

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 25000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.10 (Rs) 26-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 6.15
Corporate Debts 25.92
Equity 24.07
Govt. Securities 41.98
Net CA & Others 1.88
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 0.36
Auto Ancillaries 1.15
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.73
Banks - Private Sector 6.54
Breweries & Distilleries 0.99
Cables - Power 0.76
Cement - North India 0.65
Cement - South India 0.76
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 2.14
ICICI Bank 1.95
IndusInd Bank 1.32
Maruti Suzuki 1.06
United Spirits 0.99
JM Financial 0.86
Infosys 0.81
MRF 0.79
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,

16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.

Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600

Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in

Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in