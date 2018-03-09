HSBC Monthly Income Plan (Div-M)
|Fund Class
|Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
|Fund House
|HSBC Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|766.57
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|12.63
|-0.01
(-0.08%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|269.32
|320.65
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Monthly Income Plans
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|766.57 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|22 Jan 04
|Fund Manager
|Aditya Khemani
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|25000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.10 (Rs) 26-02-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,
16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.
Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600
Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in
Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in