HSBC India Opportunities Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 211.25
NAV 09 Mar 2018 24.83 -0.13
(-0.52%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 454.14
648.21

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 14.13 8.01
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.71 16.34 16.4
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 211.25 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 22 Jan 04
Fund Manager Neelotpal Sahai

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.25 (Rs) 22-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.03
Equity 96.94
Net CA & Others 1.00
Rights 0.06
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 0.99
Aquaculture 0.42
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.08
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.08
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.24
Banks - Private Sector 25.35
Cables - Power 0.96
Cement - North India 1.46
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 10.06
ICICI Bank 7.62
Yes Bank 4.92
Bharat Financial 4.87
Infosys 3.99
Bajaj Fin. 3.88
Larsen & Toubro 3.82
Reliance Inds. 3.71
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,

16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.

Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600

Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in

Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in