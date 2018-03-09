JUST IN

DSP BR G-Sec Fund (Div-M)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 144.02
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.23 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 409.91
469.67

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 28.23 - - 1.53 6.12
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.4
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 144.02 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 20 Sep 99
Fund Manager Vikram Chopra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.01 (Rs) 28-08-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.58
CBLO 29.24
Govt. Securities 61.65
Net CA & Others 8.53
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.

Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181

Email: service@dspblackrock.com

Website: www.dspblackrock.com