SBI Nifty Index Fund (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Index
|Fund House
|:
|SBI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|22.68
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|44.60
|-0.07
(-0.16%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|185.38
|
|259.16
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|22.68 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|18 Dec 01
|Fund Manager
|Raviprakash Sharma
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|3.30 (Rs) 23-03-2006
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
SBI Funds Management Ltd,
9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.
Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663
Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com
Website: www.sbimf.com