Aditya Birla SL Tax Savings Fund (Bonus)

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 25.30
NAV 09 Mar 2018 69.62 -0.12
(-0.17%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 26.34
26.34
52-WEEk 24.68
27.96

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 6.27 24.32 10.92
Sensex -0.22 -1.83 4.71 16.33 16.39
Nifty -1.21 -1.18 4 15.74 17.99

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 25.30 (31 Oct 14)
Inception Date 12 Feb 04
Fund Manager Ajay Garg

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.39
Equity 98.13
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 4.44
Auto Ancillaries 9.45
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.95
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.26
Banks - Private Sector 10.35
Cement - North India 2.60
Cigarettes 0.40
Computers - Software - Large 2.42
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Sundaram Clayton 7.55
Honeywell Auto 7.35
Gillette India 6.50
Reliance Inds. 4.88
Bayer Crop Sci. 4.77
Pfizer 4.49
Johnson Con. Hit 4.44
Thomas Cook (I) 4.04
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com