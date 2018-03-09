JUST IN

UTI-Nifty Index Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Index
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 214.25
NAV 09 Mar 2018 33.15 -0.05
(-0.15%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 526.76
762.09

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.15 15.65 6.25
Sensex -0.37 -1.98 4.55 16.16 16.22
Nifty -1.33 -1.3 3.86 15.59 17.84

Performance Chart



Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 214.25 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 14 Feb 00
Fund Manager Kaushik Basu

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption Daily
Last Dividend paid 0.35 (Rs) 15-11-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 99.56
Fixed Deposits 0.03
Indian Mutual Funds 0.52
Rights 0.06
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.87
Auto Ancillaries 0.42
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.73
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.96
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.62
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.06
Banks - Private Sector 24.32
Banks - Public Sector 2.72
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 9.59
Reliance Inds. 7.75
H D F C 7.31
ITC 5.41
Infosys 5.38
ICICI Bank 5.30
Larsen & Toubro 4.08
TCS 3.62
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com