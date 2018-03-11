JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - (G)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 7165.23
NAV 11 Mar 2018 276.92 0.05
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 43996.99
43996.99
52-WEEk 24812.79
43996.99

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.17 6.28 6.5 6.68 7.47
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.41
Nifty -1.18 -1.15 4.03 15.77 18.02

Competitors of Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 7165.23 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 26 Mar 04
Fund Manager Kaustubh Gupta

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Bills Discounted 7.54
CBLO 0.36
Certificate of Deposits 14.68
Commercial Paper 52.52
Corporate Debts 5.88
Fixed Deposits 8.41
Floating Rate Instruments 0.34
Govt. Securities 0.89
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 101.39
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com