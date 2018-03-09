Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - (D)
|Fund Class
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|Tata Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|51.68
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|40.53
|-0.12
(-0.30%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|674.95
|674.95
|52-WEEk
|586.46
|733.06
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|51.68 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|15 Jun 94
|Fund Manager
|Rupesh Patel
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|3.80 (Rs) 16-12-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Tata Asset Management Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.
Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.
Email: kiran@tataamc.com
Website: www.tatamutualfund.com