Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 51.68
NAV 09 Mar 2018 40.53 -0.12
(-0.30%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 674.95
674.95
52-WEEk 586.46
733.06

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 17.3 8.95
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.71 16.34 16.4
Nifty -1.17 -1.14 4.03 15.78 18.03

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 51.68 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 15 Jun 94
Fund Manager Rupesh Patel

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 3.80 (Rs) 16-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Corporate Debts 1.25
Equity 97.45
Reverse Repo 2.77
Rights 0.03
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 1.98
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.91
Auto Ancillaries 3.26
Banks - Private Sector 5.96
Banks - Public Sector 0.92
Bearings 2.48
Castings & Forgings 3.59
Cement - North India 3.97
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
KNR Construct. 3.52
Future Retail 3.46
Yes Bank 3.08
Sadbhav Engg. 2.94
Future Consumer 2.91
Interglobe Aviat 2.77
NCC 2.72
Shree Cement 2.47
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com