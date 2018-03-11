JUST IN

IDFC Cash Fund - Regular (G)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2894.45
NAV 11 Mar 2018 2093.83 0.39
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 8406.88
13266.73

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.19 6.22 6.46 6.62 7.4
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.4
Nifty -1.2 -1.16 4.01 15.75 18

Competitors of IDFC Cash Fund - Regular (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2894.45 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 02 Jul 01
Fund Manager Harshal Joshi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
Certificate of Deposits 27.02
Commercial Paper 63.56
Fixed Deposits 8.51
NCD 2.26
T Bills 14.05
ZCB 1.14
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 116.54
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Tower16th FloorOne Indiabulls Centr
841 Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 022-66289999 | Fax: 022-24215052

Email: investor@idfcmf.com

Website: www.idfcmf.com